Will Mrunal Thakur star opposite Shahid Kapoor in the Jersey remake?

Shahid Kapoor is on cloud nine after the blockbuster success of Kabir Singh, which is one of the highest grossers of the Hindi Cinema. Despite polarised reactions from the critics, it smashed one too many box-office records and put the actor back to the pedestal. He’s now cannibalising his newfound stardom for the Jersey remake and taking home a staggering remuneration of Rs. 35 crores accompanied by a 20% profit share.

The question is who will star opposite the actor in the film? Pinkvilla reported a few days ago the makers were planning to cast South Indian star Rashmika Madanna, but now may opt for Mrunal Thakur. Why? A source close to the film stated, "Talks were on with Rashmika. The deal was almost locked but Rashmika and the makers couldn't agree on the finance bit. Also, the makers want to kickstart the shoot for the film next month and Rashmika has already committed the same dates to another film down South."

It added, "Dil Raju wanted Rashmika to debut in Hindi with the project but after discussions fell through, the other co-producers on the film took the script to Mrunal Thakur. The main reason was that all of them wanted a fresh pairing for Jersey. The actress has already okayed another sports drama - Farhan Akhtar starrer Toofan - and although she has liked the script, she is yet to sign on the dotted line."

Thakur, who was seen this year in films like Super 30 and Batla House, also has Toofan coming up with Farhan Akhtar, which is all set to release on October 2, 2020. She also has Ghost Stories on Netflix coming up, another anthropology by the same set of directors that gave us Lust Stories. Jersey, on the other hand, arrives on August 28, 2020.

