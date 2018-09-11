Will Mumbai bank VP Siddharth Sanghavi's nails help nail his killer?

crime

Forensic analysts have preserved Mumbai bank VP Siddharth Sanghavi's viscera, nail clippings and blood samples for chemical analysis

Nearly a week after he was brutally murdered, forensic surgeons at KEM postmortem centre conducted the autopsy on the decomposed body of Siddharth Sanghavi. The 39-year-old's remains were found in an isolated marshy field in Kakadwal village in Kalyan.

The forensic team found multiple stab wounds, with ruptures to the lungs and liver, and a slit on the throat of the body. The preliminary cause of death was given as 'hemorrhagic shock in a case of multiple stab and slit throat', with the final opinion reserved for chemical analysis findings.

A senior doctor said, "The forensic team have already preserved the blood for grouping (this would be matched with the blood stain found in the car belonging to Sanghavi) and also with the stain found on the third floor of parking area. Also the nail clippings have been preserved to ascertain if there is any skin or hair or cloth material of the assailant/s which could help the police nail the accused. And viscera has been preserved for chemical analysis to rule out any intoxication or poisoning. The entire process was photographed."

The forensic team from KEM, along with the NM Joshi Marg police and forensic mobile support unit, attached to State FSL visited the crime scene.

Wounds show intention

Another forensic expert said, "The nature of wounds clearly indicates that it was done intentionally to ensure that the victim was killed. The throat slit, indicates that the accused did not want the victim to scream or cry for help and the subsequent other wounds might have led to immediate death due to heavy loss of blood." Additional Director K Y Kulkarni said the samples from the spot have been submitted for analysis. He added that the blood samples from the family members were awaited and once they are received the report will be ready.

At the spot

According to police sources, the locals of Kakadwal village were clueless about any untoward incident in their area. Even the foul smell in the area did not alert them as they thought it was the carcass of a stray animal. It was only after the arrival of the police teams did they realise something was amiss.

A policeman from Nevali police chowkie, which is close to the scene of crime, said, "The spot where the body was found is a marshy land with a small canal passing by and covered with huge grass. There are only two to three houses in the vicinity." "The accused pointed towards the exact spot and the police team did not have to search for long to trace the body," he added.

