Will Mumbai get a greener, dust-free Shivaji Park soon?

As per the plan, 2.69 lakh litres of water will be required per day. File pic

You may soon see a dust-free and much greener Shivaji Park as the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is planning additional water sources by implementing a sewerage treatment plant (STP) and generating recycled water.

BMC has already conducted the contour survey and is planning to have green lawns to avoid dust which has become a major problem for the residents around the park.

The BMC G north ward office also carried out Hydro-geological survey and identified that 50,000 sq meter of the ground will need around 2.69 lakh litres of water per day and thus setting up of an STP where the civic body will be trapping the sewerage from various areas of Dadar and recycling it, would be helpful.

While the ward officials said the STP is one of the options, another option is to dig five-ring wells around the ground to store water. The officials will decide on which is a viable option and go ahead with the project soon.

On November 9, mid-day had reported about how the authorities are planning to revive Shivaji Park's ineffective rainwater harvesting system. However, after the contour survey, BMC officials said that recharging the groundwater will take at least two to three years and thus setting up an STP that could recycle the sewerage and provide non-potable water for the will be a feasible option.

G north ward's assistant municipal commissioner, Kiran Dighavkar, said, "According to the survey, the groundwater level is almost zero and so we need to revive it by carrying out rainwater harvesting. But maintaining the park using potable water will be incorrect, so we are working on the feasibility of additional water sources. We will decide on the most efficient one of the two options."

