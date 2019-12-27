Will Mumbai receive rains on Near Year's?

This image has been used for representational purposes only

It would not be wrong to say that Rain has been a constant companion for the Mumbaikars this year. Mumbai received isolated showers on Christmas as well.

A cloudy sky also dampened the sighting of the solar eclipse on Thursday.

According to weather forecasting agency, IMD, Mumbai is expected to have partly cloudy sky on January 1, 2020, with the minimum temperature being 17 degrees and maximum temperature going up to 31 degrees.

On New Year's Eve, the weather agency predicted for a mainly clear sky.

On the other hand, Delhi and its adjoining areas got no relief from the biting cold and icy winds on Friday as the mercury continued its downward journey. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the minimum and maximum temperature of the capital would hover around 4.2 degrees Celsius and 13.4 degrees Celsius today.

