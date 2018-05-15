Will Narendra Modi ensure Pakistan is declared terrorist state, asks Congress

It also asked the Prime Minister if he would show the courage to ensure that the trail of 26/11 is either held under the guidance of international agencies or they are handed over to India



Narendra Modi

In view of former Prime Minister of Pakistan Nawaz Sharif's remark that militants from Pakistan sneaked into India to attack Mumbai in 2008, the Congress on Monday asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi if his government would take action to ensure that Pakistan is declared a "terrorist state".

It also asked the Prime Minister if he would show the courage to ensure that the trail of 26/11 is either held under the guidance of international agencies or they are handed over to India. "This is something that then UPA Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and his government had categorically stated before the entire world community which led to definite sanctions against Pakistan," said Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala.

"Modi, who goes uninvited to have 'dawats' at the house of same Nawaz Sharif, needs to answer, that in light of this categorical admission by former Pakistani Prime Minister... Will this government take action to ensure that Pakistan is declared a terrorist state among the world community, leading to consequent civil, military and economic sanctions on Pakistan," he added.

Surjewala further said: "Our second question to Modi is, will you show the courage of conviction and the 56" chest to ensure that the trial of 26/11 perpetrators, who are neither being adequately tried nor punished in Pakistan, is either held under the guidance of international agencies or they are handed over alternatively to India?"

Militants from Pakistan sneaked into India to attack Mumbai in 2008 and massacred 166 Indians and foreigners, former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif said in an interview published on Saturday.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever