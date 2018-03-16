Will Narendra Modi government face its first no-confidence motion?

YSRC gives notice to LS secretariat in the backdrop of Centre's refusal to grant special status to AP



TDP member N Sivaprasad with other party leaders raise slogans demanding special status for Andhra Pradesh during the budget session of Parliament in New Delhi, on Thursday. Pic/PTI

The YSR Congress on Thursday gave a notice for moving a no-confidence motion against the BJP-led NDA government, in the backdrop of the Centre's refusal to grant special category status to Andhra Pradesh.

The party's MP Y V Subba Reddy gave the notice to the Lok Sabha secretariat for including the motion in Friday's list of business, his office said. The motion can be accepted only if it has the support of at least 50 members in the House. YSR Congress has nine MPs in the Lok Sabha. If accepted, it will be the first no-confidence motion moved against the Modi-government. YSRC chief Jagan Mohan Reddy has written to leaders of various parties seeking their support.

In the letter, he has asserted that if the Centre remains reluctant to grant the special category status to the state then all MPs of his party will resign on April 6. With the BJP alone having 274 members in the 536-member Lok Sabha and enjoying support of allies having over 56 members, the no-confidence motion, if accepted, is certain to be defeated but has the potential to put the ruling party in a tight corner over the demand for special category status to the state.