Will Narendra Modi government face its first no-confidence motion?
YSRC gives notice to LS secretariat in the backdrop of Centre's refusal to grant special status to AP
TDP member N Sivaprasad with other party leaders raise slogans demanding special status for Andhra Pradesh during the budget session of Parliament in New Delhi, on Thursday. Pic/PTI
The YSR Congress on Thursday gave a notice for moving a no-confidence motion against the BJP-led NDA government, in the backdrop of the Centre's refusal to grant special category status to Andhra Pradesh.
The party's MP Y V Subba Reddy gave the notice to the Lok Sabha secretariat for including the motion in Friday's list of business, his office said. The motion can be accepted only if it has the support of at least 50 members in the House. YSR Congress has nine MPs in the Lok Sabha. If accepted, it will be the first no-confidence motion moved against the Modi-government. YSRC chief Jagan Mohan Reddy has written to leaders of various parties seeking their support.
In the letter, he has asserted that if the Centre remains reluctant to grant the special category status to the state then all MPs of his party will resign on April 6. With the BJP alone having 274 members in the 536-member Lok Sabha and enjoying support of allies having over 56 members, the no-confidence motion, if accepted, is certain to be defeated but has the potential to put the ruling party in a tight corner over the demand for special category status to the state.
TDP, Congress clash in House
The Rajya Sabha was adjourned till 2 pm on Thursday amid sharp exchanges between former Union Minister from the TDP, Y S Chowdary, and the Congress members over the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh in 2014 under the UPA government.
Two bills passed in Lok Sabha
Two bills were passed amid din in the Lok Sabha. Minister of State for Labour, Santosh Kumar Gangwar moved The Payment of Gratuity (Amendment) Bill, 2017, and the government then moved The Specific Relief (Amendment) Bill, 2017.
April 6 The day when all the MPs of YSR Congress would resign if the Centre does not grant the special category status to AP
2 Total no. of members BJP has in the LS
50 Support in form of members needed for the motion's success
Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever
Trending Video