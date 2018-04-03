Will Nia Sharma score hat-trick with Vikram Bhatt's next?

Vikram Bhatt's spokesperson confirms roping in TV star Nia Sharma for the third venture, a Bollywood film, after casting her in two instalments of his web show



Nia Sharma

Her sensuous acts in the first and second instalments of the erotic thriller Twisted earned Nia Sharma the title of being filmmaker Vikram Bhatt's blue-eyed girl. And even though part two of the web show will release only next month, Bhatt has already roped in the actor for a Bollywood film.



Vikram Bhatt

After creating acclaimed thrillers like the Raaz series and 1921, Bhatt will cast the actor in a film of the genre he loves. "Vikram has signed Nia as the female lead in the thriller," Bhatt's spokesperson tells mid-day, adding, "While other details of the film are still being chalked out, the venture will mark the actor and director's first collaboration for a full-length feature."

A source close to the production reveals that the unit is still scouting for a male actor for the headlining role. "Vikram wants to give a chance to debutants so that they get a promising launch," the source says.

