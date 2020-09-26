Will not implement farm laws in state: Ajit Pawar

The three farm bills the Parliament passed will not be implemented in Maharashtra, said Deputy Chief Minister and senior Nationalist Congress Party leader, Ajit Pawar on Friday.

The DCM added that the state would examine the legalities of the bills, that would be laws after the President's ratification in order to stall them in the state, where the opposition's three-party government rules.

"These laws are against the farmers and they were passed in a hurry in the Parliament," he said in Pune. The declaration came on a day when the left-front promoted All India Kisan Sabha and other farmers' related organisations held a nationwide protest against the bills.

Congress upfront

The state Congress held a press conference on Friday to slam the Modi government. The party's general secretary in-charge HK Patil, state president Balasaheb Thorat, and former chief minister Ashok Chavan outlined the Congress' stand and the next course of action that includes online public awareness against the new laws – 'Speak Up for Farmers', starting from Saturday.

The protest marches will be taken out on September 28 and respective state governors given memorandums.

Shiv Sena chief spokesperson Sanjay Raut denied the party's flip-flop over supporting the opposition in this matter.

Double standard: Fadnavis

Reacting to Pawar's statement, opposition leader Devendra Fadnavis said not implementing the laws in Maharashtra will actually be against the farmers' interests.

"The parties have promised the reforms in their election manifestos but opposed them when the other party made them possible. They should have written in the manifesto that they would reform the farm sector only after coming to power and oppose it when in opposition. The farmers will teach these parties a lesson," added the former CM.

