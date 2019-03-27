Will Pahlaj Nihalani contest the polls?

bollywood

Filmmaker Pahlaj Nihalani talks about contesting in the General Elections

Pahlaj Nihalani

Filmmaker Pahlaj Nihalani, who is close to the Bharatiya Janata Party, has been approached to contest the Lok Sabha elections. The former Censor Board chief says, "I have been receiving calls. Though I would like to serve the people, I am undecided. At the moment, I am unable to see the right path. I like positive and good things, but today I can't see them anywhere." Sanskari Nihalani is disappointed about the present-day happenings! Isn't that quite a turnaround?

Lamenting the lack of theatres for Rangeela Raja, Nihalani in an interview to IANS said he was refused a release in places like Bihar and Jharkhand. "These are traditional strongholds of Govinda. And not a single theatre in Patna or Ranchi agreed to play 'Rangeela Raja'. Why? Because my film is bad? Are only quality films released in theatres? And who decides that my film is substandard? A handful of critics for whom I did not have a press show, so they are upset with me and they are taking it out on my film," he said.

With Rangeela Raja, Nihalani reunited with Bollywood powerhouse Govinda after 25 years. They have earlier worked together in films like 'Ilzaam', 'Shola Aur Shabnam' and 'Aankhen'. Govinda's comeback film also features Shakti Kapoor, Digangana Suryavanshi, Mishika Chourasia, and Anupama Agnihotri.

