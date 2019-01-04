Will Poulter on Twitter break after facing abuse

hollywood

Will Poulter has taken a "step back" from Twitter to reassess his relationship with social media after he faced abuse from online trolls over his looks in a show

Actor Will Poulter has taken a "step back" from Twitter to reassess his relationship with social media after he faced abuse from online trolls over his looks in a show. He faced the wrath over his looks in new "Black Mirror" episode "Bandersnatch", for which he sports a head of spiky bleach-blond hair instead of his usual sandy brown locks. It led some trolls to call him "ugly."

Poulter tweeted that the Twitter break was "in the interest of my mental health", reported variety.com. The British actor, who turns 26 later this month, said he made the decision "in light of my recent experiences".

"I'd like to say a heartfelt thank you to everybody who has watched ‘Bandersnatch' and for their responses (whatever they may be) to the material we created," said Poulter, pointedly highlighting the word "material". "As we all know there is a balance to be struck in our engagements with social media. There are positives to enjoy and inevitable negatives that are best avoided.

"It's a balance I have struggled with for a while now and in the interest of my mental health I feel the time has come to change my relationship with social media," he added. Poulter's "Detroit" co-star John Boyega expressed his support for Poulter's decision to take a break from social media.

"Best thing you can do mate, well done," tweeted Boyega, who was previously vocal in calling out trolls for abusing and harassing "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" co-star Kelly Marie Tran, who quit Instagram last June. Poulter said he would continue to post occasionally for and with the Blueprint Theatre Company and a number of charitable causes, including an anti-bullying campaign.

He said he hoped "this shift to reduce my personal expression and increase the focus on issues that matter will result in a better outcome for everyone."

The actor signed off: "This is not the end. Consider it an alternative path.

