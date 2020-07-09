Will pressure states to reopen schools: Donald Trump

President Donald Trump on Tuesday launched an all-out effort to reopen schools this fall, arguing that some are keeping schools closed not because of the pandemic, but for political reasons.

"We want to reopen the schools. Everybody wants it. The moms want it, the dads want it, the kids want it. It's time to do it," Trump said. "We're very much going to put pressure on governors and everybody else to open the schools." Trump did not immediately explain how he would pressure governors, but he repeated an earlier claim that Democrats want to keep schools closed for political reasons and not health reasons.

He made the same claim on Monday on Twitter, saying, "They think it will help them in November. Wrong, the people get it!" In making its case, the Trump administration has argued that keeping students at home carries greater risks than any tied to the coronavirus. Health officials say students need to be in schools this fall to continue their educational development and to access meal programs and services for mental and behavioral health.

Texas hits new high with 10,028 cases

Texas surpassed 10,000 new cases in a single day on Tuesday for the first time, crossing a sobering milestone rarely seen since the pandemic first hit the US in March. The record high of 10,028 new cases in Texas served as another alarming new measure of the swift resurgence of COVID-19 nationwide and the failures of the country's response.

