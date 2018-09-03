Will provide relief from fixed charges on electricity: Arvind Kejriwal

national

In March this year, Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC) had increased fixed charges for every consumer, but brought down the unit cost of power

Arvind Kejriwal

Ahead of Lok Sabha elections, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday reached out to the voters assuring them relief from the recently hiked fixed charges on electricity bills. Addressing a gathering here after inaugurating an SDM office, the chief minister said electricity rates were the "lowest" under the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) regime in the national capital while other state governments have increased power tariffs.

"I assure you today that we will provide relief to you from fixed charges that have been recently increased. I am working on it," Kejriwal told the gathering. In March this year, Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC) had increased fixed charges for every consumer, but brought down the unit cost of power.

At the public event, Kejriwal asked people to reject the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the 2019 general elections and urged them to vote for the AAP to ensure speedy development in the national capital. AAP MPs will never allow metro fare hikes and sealing drives if they are voted to power, Kejriwal claimed. In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, the BJP had won all the seven seats in the national capital, defeating Congress and AAP candidates.

