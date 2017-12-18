Will railway bell found at Elphinstone Road station make it to heritage gallery?

While breaking down a cabin at the north end of the Elphinstone Road station, engineers recovered the bell

The recovery of a railway bell from a cabin at the north end of the Elphinstone Road station took railway officials back to the time when these bells were the only way to alert passengers about the arrival and departure of trains.



The bell recovered from Elphinstone Road station

Though most of the vintage clocks and bells recovered till date have made their way to different railway heritage galleries and museums, the authorities are yet to assess the value of this one and take a call on whether it should be moved. Railway officials said that the bell was recovered when engineers were breaking down the cabin to extend the platform.

Sources said that it probably belongs to the Bombay Baroda and Central India Railway (BB&CI), which is now called Western Railway. Those working at the site said that the bell was hanging outside the cabin and was found in good condition. “It will now be preserved,” said an official.

Railway authorities have preserved most of the BB&CI bells, which were earlier used at stations across Western Railway. Many of them have BB&CI and the manufacturer’s name written on them. However, it is not clear whether the Elphinstone Road station one has the details.

Speaking to mid-day, Mukul Jain, Central divisional railway manager, Western Railway, said, “We are yet to find out whether the bell has any vintage value or not. If we find it to be that important, then it’ll be moved to the heritage gallery in Churchgate.”

