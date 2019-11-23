Will reduce air pollution in less time than China, says Prakash Javadekar

New Delhi: Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar on Friday exuded confidence that the country will take less time than the 15 years taken by Beijing to improve air quality in the national capital. Responding to a discussion on air pollution and climate change, the minister said a mass movement is needed to tackle the problem.

It took Beijing 15 years (to fight air pollution). We will take lesser time, he said, referring to the air quality in Delhi. There is a relation between pollution and climate change, the Environment Minister said, adding that 40 per cent of India's total power capacity will come from renewable sources before 2030.

Noting that India's green cover is increasing, the minister said five times more trees have been planted in the national capital in place of trees cut down for construction of the Delhi Metro. On measures being taken to control pollution, he said round-the-clock monitoring was taking place. He also said that a ban has been put on use of furnace oil and emission norms have been enhanced.

Not privatising Railways: Government

The government is not privatising the Indian Railways but only outsourcing commercial and on-board services to private players in order to provide better facilities to commuters, Railways Minister Piyush Goyal said in the Rajya Sabha on Friday. Responding to a series of queries during Question Hour, Railways Minister Piyush Goyal said such a step has been taken as it is not possible for the government to meet the fund requirement of Rs 50 lakh crore estimated for the next 12 years to operate the Railways.

'40% plastic waste uncollected'

India generates more than 25,000 tonnes of plastic waste everyday, 40 per cent of which remains uncollected and littered in the environment, the Centre informed the Lok Sabha on Friday.

