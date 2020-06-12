'Will resume rallies', says Donald Trump as cases pass 2 million, expert warns deaths could hit 2 lakhs

Even as number of confirmed novel Coronavirus infections in the US topped two million on Wednesday and a health expert warned that the death toll could nearly double by September, President Donald Trump announced his plans to resume rallies for election scheduled on November 3. The pandemic has killed over 1,12,900 in the US and infected 2,066,634 so far. With the US easing restrictions across the country, at least 20 states have reported a rise in new infections, reported NPR.

'Not just a guess'

Ashish Jha, the head of Harvard's Global Health Institute, told CNN on Wednesday that he is not trying to "scare" people to stay at home rather urged everyone adhere to the social distancing rules and called for ramping up testing and tracing. "Anybody who's expecting a dramatic decrease in cases is almost surely engaging in wishful thinking. And if it [COVID numbers] stays just flat for the next three months, we're going to hit 2,00,000 deaths sometime in September," Jha said.

Jha said the toll is "not just a guess". Currently 800-1000 people are dying daily in the US and all data suggest that the situation is going to get worse. "We're going to unfortunately have another 25,000 deaths a month until September, and then it'll keep going. It's not going to magically disappear," Jha said.

First rally in Oklahoma

Trump said he would start his rally from Oklahoma, followed by a series of others in the states of Texas, Florida, Arizona and North Carolina. He had suspended his poll rallies in March due to the pandemic.

