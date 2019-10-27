Will Riteish Deshmukh also join politics after his brothers' victory in the Maharashtra State Elections?

Now that Riteish Deshmukh's brothers, Amit and Dheeraj have become MLAs, fans have been wondering if Riteish will also take the electoral plunge. The actor tweeted about his brothers'historic victory and also remembered his father, the late Vilasrao Deshmukh. In case you missed the tweet, have a look:

We did it PAPPA!!! @AmitV_Deshmukh wins Latur (city) by 42000+ votes for the 3rd consecutive time.@MeDeshmukh wins Latur (rural) by 1,20,000 votes.



Thank you people of Latur for this faith & trust. pic.twitter.com/pOGFsmoEJU — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) October 24, 2019

The two have been elected to the state assembly in the recent elections, so they feel Riteish should take a shot at politics in 2024. We wonder what his wife Genelia Deshmukh has to say about going politicking! Or should he stick to Bollywood?

On the work front, the actor's film Housefull 4 just opened in the cinemas on October 25, and despite mixed reviews from critics, continued to stay steady at the ticket windows. He'll next be seen in Marjaavaan, also starring Sidharth Malhotra and Tara Sutaria. He plays a dwarf in the film who's the antagonist of the story. This is his second villainous role after Ek Villain. Directed by Milap Zaveri, the film is set to release on November 15, 2019.

And then, in 2020, he'll star as Tiger Shroff's elder brother in Baaghi 3. He plays a cop and Farhad Samji, who has written the film, called their Jodi as the modern Ram Lakhan. This action potboiler opens in the cinemas on March 6, 2020.

