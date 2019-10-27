Will Riteish Deshmukh also join politics after his brothers' victory in the Maharashtra State Elections?
After his brothers, Amit Deshmukh and Dheeraj Deshmukh, emerge victorious in the Maharashtra State Elections, fans ask Riteish Deshmukh whether he'll join politics too or not.
Now that Riteish Deshmukh's brothers, Amit and Dheeraj have become MLAs, fans have been wondering if Riteish will also take the electoral plunge. The actor tweeted about his brothers'historic victory and also remembered his father, the late Vilasrao Deshmukh. In case you missed the tweet, have a look:
We did it PAPPA!!! @AmitV_Deshmukh wins Latur (city) by 42000+ votes for the 3rd consecutive time.@MeDeshmukh wins Latur (rural) by 1,20,000 votes.— Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) October 24, 2019
Thank you people of Latur for this faith & trust. pic.twitter.com/pOGFsmoEJU
The two have been elected to the state assembly in the recent elections, so they feel Riteish should take a shot at politics in 2024. We wonder what his wife Genelia Deshmukh has to say about going politicking! Or should he stick to Bollywood?
