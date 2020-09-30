IPL 2020: Will roaring Rajasthan Royals roll over Kolkata Knight Riders?

Kolkata Knight Riders will have to bat out of their skin to stop a marauding Rajasthan Royals when the two teams clash in an IPL match at the Dubai International Stadium here today. Having started off as underdogs, the Royals have taken the IPL by storm, chasing down the highest tournament total 224 against Kings XI Punjab in their last match.

In two wins from two matches, the Royals have got past the 200-mark with ease. In their success, they have found two stars in Sanju Samson and Rahul Tewatia, who have outshone marquee players. In his second coming at the Royals, little-known Haryana all-rounder Tewatia has got instant stardom for his 31-ball 53 against KXIP, which helped the side chase down a record 224 with three balls to spare against KXIP.

But the season so far belongs to Samson. Boasting of the season's highest strike-rate of 214.86, the Kerala wicketkeeper has two successive half-centuries. Skipper Steven Smith has been ever reliable, striking two half-centuries, while opener Jos Buttler will be waiting to explode. To match or even surpass the Royals, KKR have the biggest stars in Andre Russell to go along with Eoin Morgan, one of the best in limited-overs cricket.

