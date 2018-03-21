Will Salman Khan help ailing Veergati co-star Pooja Dadwal?
Pooja Dadwal, who worked with Salman Khan in Veergati (1995), is ill. She has reportedly reached out to the star for help
Pooja Dadwal, who worked with Salman Khan in Veergati (1995), is ill. She has reportedly reached out to the star for help. Pooja has been diagnosed with tuberculosis and needs urgent medical attention, which she cannot afford.
She is said to be in a hospital in Sewri. Sallu, who is shooting in Abu Dhabi for Race 3, has yet to react.
