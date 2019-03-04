Will Salman Khan replace Atif Aslam for Notebook song Main Taare?

bollywood

After Atif Aslam's version is dropped following informal ban on Pakistani artistes, sources say producer Salman Khan to re-record the Notebook song Main Taare

Salman Khan and Atif Aslam

In the aftermath of the Pulwama terror attack last month, the All Indian Cine Workers Association called for a ban on Pakistani artistes. Soon after, Nitin Kakkar - who has helmed the Salman Khan production, Notebook, which marks the debut of Mohnish Bahl's daughter Pranutan, and Zaheer Iqbal - confirmed that the song rendered by Pakistani singer Atif Aslam will be re-recorded with another artiste.

Now, it has been heard that the team has finally found the voice they were looking for, in the superstar-producer. A source reveals, "Many singers were considered, but the makers were not fully convinced whether they would be able to do justice to Main Taare, which is a soft romantic number.

During the brainstorming session, Salman's name cropped up as he has previously crooned Main Hoon Hero, another romantic song that had earned much love from listeners. The team thought he would be a good fit. It took some convincing, but Salman has agreed to go behind the mic again."

The actor, we hear, will record the number before he heads to Dubai for his Dabangg tour later this month. mid-day reached out to Kakkar who remained unavailable for comment.

