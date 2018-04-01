Will Sanjay Dutt collaborate with Abbas-Mustan for a thriller?

Abbas-Mustan are said to be in talks with Sanjay Dutt for their next



Sanjay Dutt

Abbas-Mustan are said to be in talks with Sanjay Dutt for their next. The director duo's last two outings, Machine (2017) and Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon (2015), proved to be damp squibs.

The Men In White are keen to get back to the game with a sleek action thriller. Over a decade ago, Abbas-Mustan had wielded the directorial baton for a comic caper, Mr Fraud, starring Dutt. After the initial round of shooting in Mumbai and London, the film, which also starred Ajay Devgn, came to a standstill. This time, the filmmakers are hoping their collaboration with Dutt works out.



Abbas-Mustan

Meanwhile, Sanjay Dutt has signed up to feature in a multi-starrer comedy entertainer Blockbuster, that will be directed by Ajay Arora and Lovely Arora and will be produced by Sandeep Singh.

The director duo said it's a huge opportunity for them. "All the directors from Rajkumar Hirani to David Dhawan who have debuted with Sanjay have had fabulous success. We are very excited and even more so because it's Sanjay that we would be directing for our debut."

Blockbuster will be shot almost entirely in Mauritius, and will go on floors in April. It is written by Sajid Farhad, who has earlier worked on "Golmaal", "Housefull 2" and "Dhamaal Returns".

-With inputs from agencies

