Will Sanjay Dutt's maiden production Prassthanam live up to expectations?

The much-awaited political drama, Prassthanam will finally hit the theatres on Friday. As per the trailer, Sanjay Dutt, Ail Fazal, Chunky Panday and Jackie Shroff will fight for the throne in this political drama. Sanjay Dutt will be playing the role of politician Baldev Pratap Singh. Prassthanam is a remake of the 2010 Telugu political thriller, which starred Sharwanand, Saikumar, Sundeep Kishan and Ruby Parihar.

Prassthanam is an intense story about power, greed, love and human fallacies. The film showcases the journey that every character chooses to undertake. Set in a contemporary political family in Lucknow, the story deals with complex questions on dharma, morality, desire, right and wrong. The trailer and the songs had already won the hearts of the audience with their strong endeavours and high pitched drama has significantly increased their expectations from the film.

Filmmaker Deva Katta, who made the 2010 film, spoke on re-imagining Prassthanam for the Hindi audiences in an interview. Deva said the team has not made any significant changes in the Hindi version. The premise and the story remains the same. The director has re-written the screenplay with the dialogues provided by Farhad Samji.

Keeping in mind the taste of the north Indian audiences and relevance of the subject in today's day and age, the changes in the script has been adjusted accordingly. Talking about the same, director Deva Katta said, "The story of the film is and will be relevant at any given time, it is only the setting of the film that has changed. Baba was the first person who connected with the film as soon as the movie released in Telugu and it was decided back then only we wanted to do a film together. I'm glad to be able to remake this movie for Bollywood and work with an eclectic star cast."

Directed by Deva Katta, Sanjay S Dutt's presents, produced by Maanayata Dutt, Prassthanam stars Sanjay Dutt, Manisha Koirala, Jackie Shroff, Chunky Panday, Ali Fazal, Amyra Dastur & Satyajeet Dubey. The film releases on September 20, 2019.

Also Read: Prassthanam: Take a look at who plays whom in the political thriller

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates