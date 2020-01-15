Will second time be a charm for Iulia Vantur?

Iulia Vântur's Bollywood launch, Radha Kyun Gori Main Kyun Kaala, which was rechristened Moh Moh Ke Dhaage, did not take off. Prem Raj Soni's directorial venture was announced in 2018. Two years later, the Romanian actor-anchor finds herself back in his fold for another project, Laila Manju.

The comedy, starring television actor Shashank Vyas, beauty pageant winner Nehal Chudasama, and Abhimanyu Tomar, who featured in the song, Yaad piya ki aane lagi, is being shot in London since a month.

Says a source, "She is the latest addition to the cast. Iulia began shooting on Monday. The makers are keen to keep things under wraps and have told the cast to not post pictures from the set, or reveal details about the film at this juncture."



Prem Raj Soni

Both Vântur and Soni have a common connect — their proximity to Salman Khan. The source adds, "It is because of this [connect] that she landed a role in Radha Kyun Gori... but the project faced production issues."

Soni earlier directed the Khan-starrer Main Aurr Mrs Khanna (2009) and later helmed Preity Zinta's 2013 film, Ishkq In Paris, in which Khan had a cameo.

When mid-day reached out to Soni, he responded with a pithy: "I am busy with the shoot." Vântur did not respond to our texts.

Last year, Vântur shot for Ali Jacko's thriller, Jack Stall Dead, in London. Jacko, a former world lightweight kick-boxing champion, who is based in the UK, is also Khan's buddy.

"Vyas and Tomar play the title roles. It is a laugh riot about two youngsters trying to win over a girl [Chudasama]. Jimmy [Sheirgill] and Farida Jalal are also part of the cast."

It is also said that Khan is keeping himself up-to-date about the project. The film is being shot in a start-to-finish schedule. The unit is slated to return next month.

