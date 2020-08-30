Will send complaints about film-maker Sandeep Singh to CBI: Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Saturday said that he has received complaints about film-maker Sandeep Singh, who made a biopic on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, regarding drug connections and said that he will send the complaints to CBI, which is investigating the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. "I have received many requests today and yesterday to investigate that Sandeep Singh who had made Film Namo on PM Modi in 27 different languages enquiring about what relation he has with BJP, Bollywood and drugs. I am sending these complaints to CBI which is investigating this case right now," Deshmukh said while speaking to reporters.

Meanwhile, Sandip Shridhar, Sushant Singh Rajput's Chartered Accountant was spotted at the DRDO guest house in Mumbai, where the CBI team investigating the actor's death case is staying. On August 19, the Supreme Court had asked the CBI to investigate the case related to the actor's death, while holding that the FIR registered in Patna was legitimate.

The agency has registered an FIR against Chakraborty and others in connection with the actor's death after the Centre accepted Bihar government's recommendation to transfer the probe in the matter from Patna. The ED had on July 31 registered an Enforcement Case Information Report in the late actor's death case after a First Information Report (FIR) was filed by Rajput's father KK Singh against actor Rhea Chakraborty in Bihar on July 28.

Rajput was found dead at his residence on June 14.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever