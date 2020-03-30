Will Shah Rukh Khan and Alia Bhatt reunite for Siddharth Anand's directorial?

Ever since Zero came out in 2018, Shah Rukh Khan has been away from the big screen. There have been a lot of speculations about his next film and that he has talked to filmmakers like Rajkumar Hirani, Atlee Kumar, and Raj and DK for a potential collaboration.

However, the mystery behind his next project continues. And now, Filmfare reports that the actor could team up with Alia Bhatt again for a film that will be directed by War director Siddharth Anand. It seems after Dear Zindagi, we are all set to see this charming pair of actors on the celluloid again. But again, we can't be jubilant unless things are confirmed.

Bhatt already has films like Takht, Gangubai Kathiawadi, RRR, Sadak 2, and Brahmastra coming up, and Anand is currently busy with the remake of Rambo with Tiger Shroff, which was all set to release this year on October 2. And as far as Khan is concerned, he has been very active as a producer and made films like Badla, Kaamyaab, and also web-series like Bard Of Blood, Class of 83 that will be coming soon, and also films like Bob Biswas that's out soon too.

But let's see which film happens to be his next film as an actor.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates