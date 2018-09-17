Will she marry again? Kris Jenner's not sure

hollywood

Kris Jenner was first married to Robert Kardashian from 1978-1991 and they had four children together: Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian and Rob Kardashian

Reality TV star Kris Jenner is not revealing whether she will re-marry or not. She spoke with family law attorney Laura Wasser on the lawyer's new podcast called "Divorce Sucks!" and addressed the question head-on, reports eonline.com.

"You know you never say never," Kris responded. "But I often say it's just not what I need to do again based on my past." She was first married to Robert Kardashian from 1978-1991 and they had four children together: Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian and Rob Kardashian.

"One of my biggest regrets is that that marriage fell apart," she said during an episode of "OBJECTified". Then she married Olympic athlete Bruce Jenner (now Caitlyn Jenner). They announced their separation in October 2013, filed for divorce a year later and finalised their divorce in December 2014. They were not fully divorced until March 23, 2015.

