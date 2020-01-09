Will Shraddha Kapoor become a South sensation post the release of Street Dancer 3D?

Shraddha Kapoor turned out to be the only actress who delivered two back to back hits Saaho and Chhichhore in 2019. With Saaho and Chhichhore as two powerful releases, the audience has loved Shraddha which makes her popularity get entrenched deeper. Particularly after Saaho, Shraddha’s fan following has further soared to new territories.

Shraddha Kapoor's Saaho also released in the Tamil and Telegu cinemas and with that, the actress’s popularity has increased in the Southern markets as compared to other Bollywood actors. With her next, Street Dancer 3D inching closer to its release, the team of Street dancer 3D has extensively invested in the Southern market as Shraddha has a whole different set of fans and it can highly benefit the movie.

Shraddha has a huge fan base up North as well as down South. Last month, the makers had revealed the look of Shraddha from Street Dancer 3D which was widely praised. In a recent interview during her promotional event, we also got to know that she was sick during the shoot of Street Dancer 3D as during that time she was promoting Saaho and Chhichhore and simultaneously. Recently, on of the reality show, Remo D'Souza appreciated Shraddha Kapoor for her enigmatic dance moves that she has shown in the song Muqabala from Street Dancer 3D.

On the work front., Shraddha will be seen in Street Dancer 3D co-starring Varun Dhawan and helmed by Remo D'Souza and in Baaghi franchise Baaghi 3 directed by Ahmed Khan, opposite Tiger shroff. Both of these movies are slated to hit the screen early next year.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates