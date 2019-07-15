Will Smith celebrates son Jaden's 21st birthday with a heartwarming speech

hollywood

Pic courtesy/Will Smith's Instagram account

American actor Will Smith is a doting father to his kids and the actor proved it when he gave a heartwarming speech on his son Jaden's 21st birthday party.

According to People, the Smith family recently gathered in Malibu, California, for Jaden's birthday celebration during which they shared birthday toast.

"I'll tell you something my father told me on my 21st birthday. Never break two laws at one time. Because you increase your chances exponentially of getting caught for both. So only break one law at a time," the 50-year-old actor joked.

"I'm really proud of you, just the way that you've grown in the past few years is what parents hope for. You take it seriously to contribute to the human family. You just make us proud every single day. So, here's to your 21st birthday today, and here's to you being a full-grown man," he said in his speech.

Continuing, he joked, "And here's to getting you off of my insurance. Here's to paying your own bills. The accountants are transferring your stuff first thing tomorrow morning."

On the professional front, Will Smith thanked his fans for making 'Aladdin' biggest film ever at the worldwide box office. "To be in this game as long as I've been in this game and to have my biggest movie at this point in my career, I just want to say thank you," Will said in a video post.

'Aladdin' is a fantasy film based on the popular story of Aladdin and the magical lamp. The live-action adaptation of Disney's animated film 'Aladdin' continues to rule box offices globally till date.

The much-loved film featuring Will Smith as the Genie, Mena Massoud as Aladdin and Naomi Scott as Jasmine, managed to earn USD 897.3 million and has become one of the studio's biggest live-action titles ever, reported Deadline.

The movie, which is attracting viewers because of the merits and genre, has garnered equal popularity as 'Beauty and the Beast,' 'The Jungle Book,' 'Alice in Wonderland,' and three of the 'Pirates of the Caribbean.'

