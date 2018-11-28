Will Smith shares cute dad moment with son Trey

hollywood

The actor shares Trey with his ex-wife Sheree Zampino. The two got hitched in 1992 and decided to call it quits in 1995

Will Smith and son Trey Smith

Will Smith has posted an emotional video celebrating his lovely relationship with his oldest son Trey Smith and it's the cutest dad moment you'll witness on the internet today.

The 'Suicide Squad' actor recently took to his Instagram account to share a video of himself from his Abu Dhabi hotel room. "So I'm in Abu Dhabi at the F1. I brought my son Trey. We been hanging and usually I take my kids separately on stuff just so they have their individual daddy time," Smith said in the clip.

He continued, 'So we been doing this, me and him hanging out at the F1. And he just hit me with, 'You know what dad? I just realized you're not just my dad I'm pretty sure you're my best friend.'' Failing to hide his emotions, the actor pursed his lips and said, "I was like, 'Whoo. Yeah, man. Probably. Probably.'

Smith posted the video with a caption explaining why the moment he shared with Trey was extra special to him. Revealing that their relationship was not always this smooth and pleasant, he wrote, "It has not always been like this between Trey & I. We STRUGGLED FOR YEARS after my Divorce from his Mother. He felt betrayed & abandoned. It is a Wild Blessing to recover & restore a Loving Relationship with My Beautiful Son!"

The actor shares Trey with his ex-wife Sheree Zampino. The two got hitched in 1992 and decided to call it quits in 1995.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever