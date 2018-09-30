Will Smith wants Deadshot solo

hollywood

Actor Will Smith hopes his "Suicide Squad" character Deadshot is given a solo film by the Warner Bros and DC Entertainment. The 50-year-old actor had appeared in the David Ayer-directed film alongside Margot Robbie, Jared Leto, Cara Delevingne, Viola Davis and Scott Eastwood.

Though the film failed at the box and was slammed by critics, Smith's performance was appreciated by all. The actor recently answered questions from fans during a YouTube live-stream, moments before bungee-jumping in the Grand Canyon.

When a user asked if Deadshot will ever get his solo, Smith replied, "I hope so. I love playing Deadshot. I really enjoyed that character." "They've been talking about it. So if a good idea comes around... We've been having meetings. But I would love to. I love Deadshot," he added.

The studio is currently moving with another spin-off, "The Birds of Prey". Margot Robbie will reprise her role of Harley Quinn in the film, which will be helmed by Cathy Yan.

