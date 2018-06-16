Will stop taking water if forced to end fast, says protesting AAP leaders

Sources say the L-G office is planning to take Sisodia and Jain forcefully out of it, where they have been staging an indefinite strike for past couple of days

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia and Health Minister Satyendra Kumar Jain during their ongoing sit-in protest, in New Delhi. Pic/PTI

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who along with Health Minister Satyendra Jain is on a hunger strike at the Lt Governor's (L-G) office, said they will also stop taking water if they are forcefully taken to a hospital. Ambulances and a team of over 20 doctors reached the L-G office on Friday as Jain and Sisodia's indefinite fast entered the fourth and third day respectively.

Additional force has also been deployed in the area. According to sources, the L-G office is planning to take them out of the office forcefully. Sisodia released a video saying they wouldn't end the fast until their demands were met.

"We are sitting inside the L-G office from the past five days. Jainji and I are on a hunger strike for the past four and three days respectively," Sisodia said in the video. "We are totally fit, our body is totally fine." Sisodia said, "We have been informed that a number of doctors were called and there is a plan to pick us up forcefully". He warned the L-G and the Prime Minister against doing any such thing, saying they would also stop taking water if taken away forcefully. "Instead of forcing us to break the fast, kindly focus on our demands," he added.

20

No. of doctors who have reached the L-G office