Will stop taking water if forced to end fast, says protesting AAP leaders
Sources say the L-G office is planning to take Sisodia and Jain forcefully out of it, where they have been staging an indefinite strike for past couple of days
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who along with Health Minister Satyendra Jain is on a hunger strike at the Lt Governor's (L-G) office, said they will also stop taking water if they are forcefully taken to a hospital. Ambulances and a team of over 20 doctors reached the L-G office on Friday as Jain and Sisodia's indefinite fast entered the fourth and third day respectively.
Additional force has also been deployed in the area. According to sources, the L-G office is planning to take them out of the office forcefully. Sisodia released a video saying they wouldn't end the fast until their demands were met.
"We are sitting inside the L-G office from the past five days. Jainji and I are on a hunger strike for the past four and three days respectively," Sisodia said in the video. "We are totally fit, our body is totally fine." Sisodia said, "We have been informed that a number of doctors were called and there is a plan to pick us up forcefully". He warned the L-G and the Prime Minister against doing any such thing, saying they would also stop taking water if taken away forcefully. "Instead of forcing us to break the fast, kindly focus on our demands," he added.
20
No. of doctors who have reached the L-G office
Kejriwal seeks PM's intervention
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal wrote a letter to the PM, seeking his intervention to end the IAS officers' strike even as he hit out at his detractors, saying the sit-in was "not for personal gains" but for greater good of the people of Delhi. He, in a video message alleged that the bureaucrats' strike was to "throw roadblocks" in the working of the AAP govt.
Centre will find a solution: AAP leader
AAP leader Sanjay Singh met Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh and said the Centre has agreed to take up the situation in Delhi with the L-G and find a solution to the problem.
HC to hear plea on strike on Monday
The Delhi High Court on Friday agreed to hear on June 18 a plea seeking direction to the Lt Governor (L-G) to ensure that the alleged 'informal strike' by IAS officers of Delhi was called off and they perform their duties as public servants.
Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever
Nitish says cabinet formation talks will take place on Nov.14