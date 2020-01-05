'Will strengthen Maharashtra economy with tourism,' says Aaditya Thackeray

Aaditya said he will take steps to boost the tourism sector. (Photo: Aaditya Thackeray/Instagram)

Shiv Sena leader and Worli MLA on Sunday assured that he will take steps to boost the tourism sector of the state, after he was given the portfolio of state Tourism and Environment minister.

"I have been given the portfolios of Tourism and Environment. We can strengthen the economy of Maharashtra with tourism," he told ANI. He said he would take charge of the office after Monday's meeting.

Shiv Sena leader Eknath Gaikwad got Urban Development Ministry, while Subhash Desai was given Ministry of Industry and Mining and Ministry of Marathi language. Anil Parab was assigned the Transport department and Sanjay Rathod was assigned the Forest portfolio. Uday Samant will look after Higher and Technical Education.

After much deliberation following the fallout between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Shiv Sena over sharing of the chief minister's post, Uddhav Thackerau took oath as chief minister on November 28 after Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress formed a post-poll coalition called Maha Vikas Aghadi.

Along with the chief minister, six other ministers – two each from NCP, Congress, and Shiv Sena took the oath of office.

(With inputs from ANI)

