Will 'Strictly Come Dancing' curse affect Wayne and Coleen Rooney's relationship?

Wayne fears split in marriage with Coleen Rooney if she participates in Brit dance reality TV show since other relationships broke down too



Coleen Rooney arrives at Aintree Racecourse in Liverpool on Saturday. Pic/AFP

Everton striker Wayne Rooney, does not want his wife Coleen to join British reality television show, Strictly Come Dancing, as he thinks that the show's curse, could have a bad effect on their relationship.

Coleen, 32, is the BBC show bosses' top target for this year's series. A close friend of the couple said Wayne is worried that his marriage may fall apart like Louise and former footballer Jamie Redknapp (and others). "Wayne is concerned about Strictly for a lot of reasons. It drags their problems into the public eye again. He's also aware what happened with Louise and Jamie Redknapp [last year]."



Wayne Rooney

"Coleen has laughed that off and doesn't see the curse as a reason not to do the show. Her confidence has been knocked with all that's gone on with her and Wayne and this could finally be her chance to shine. But she doesn't have long to decide," the source told British tabloid, The Sun.

There was trouble in their marriage last year when Wayne was charged with drink-driving after police stopped him as he drove home party girl Laura Simpson after a night out in Alderley Edge, Cheshire while Coleen was pregnant with their fourth child.

