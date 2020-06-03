Will Tahira Kashyap ever direct hubby Ayushmann Khurrana in a film? Here's her answer!

Writer-director Tahira Kashyap is known for directing two critically-acclaimed films, Toffee and Pinni. Wife to Bollywood's sweetheart Ayushmann Khurrana, Tahira gets an equal amount of love from the actor's fans, while she has a fan base of her own.

Tahira and Ayushmann are a perfect example of modern love. Their little family, including their two kids, is beloved by all, and when Tahira battled cancer, countless people prayed for her and hoped she would get better soon.

In an interview with ETimes, Tahira spoke about being called a 'star wife' and if the tag bothered her. She shared, "Honestly speaking, I am not really obsessed with being called or not being called someone's wife, daughter, or mother. I take pride in being called my parents' daughter, my husband's wife, or my kids' mother. Of course, it is nice to be called Tahira Kashyap and not Tahira Kashyap Khurrana."

Tahira further said that she doesn't invest her energy in these labels. "It feels nice that people know me by my name. Even if it is the other way around, I take pride and cherish each of these relationships," she said.

Considering how ideal Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap are as a couple, people want to know if the latter will ever direct the former in a film. Tahira said, "I would really love to work with him from the perspective of directing a wonderful artist. He has grown tremendously as an artist. But at the same time, he is senior to me when it comes to working. So I need to earn myself a couple of films or a position where I deserve to direct him."

She also said that it makes her anxious to think about how it will be on set if she ever directs Ayushmann. Tahira added, "I am also fretting because I don't know how it would be because we are husband and wife too. So I don't know how the situation will be like - will there be fireworks on the set or we would be able to maintain the absolute director-actor decorum."

Well, we think it would be quite interesting to see how it all turns out if Tahira and Ayushmann were to collaborate on a film! What do you think?

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news