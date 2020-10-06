Mumbai: 'Will take up matter with CM', says Supriya Sule to gym owners

A day after cops cracked down on the gyms found operating against government rules in the Mira Bhayandar and Vasai-Virar areas, some gym owners and operators met Member of Parliament Supriya Sule on Monday and discussed their problems with her.

The MP assured them that she would take up the issue of restarting gyms with Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. Though Sule had raised the matter earlier too, she promised to do it a second time.

Even as bars and hotels across the state opened up on Monday under the Unlock 5 guidelines, gyms are yet to get permission from the government to restart operations. Gym owners Ravikant Pashte, Sushant Pawar and Bhushan Pawar led the delegation that met Sule. Speaking to mid-day, Ravikant said, "The MP heard our pleas and said that she is in favour of opening up the gyms as soon as possible. She also mentioned that earlier she had raised the issue with the state government, but as the daily cases increased, the proposal was halted."

As Unlock 5 started, gym and fitness centres across the state were expecting a government nod to start operations but nothing has come in yet. "It's high time that the government takes a decision this month, else thousands of youngsters will lose jobs," said Sushant. "Many gym owners and operators are under debt and thousands of physical trainers are sitting at home unemployed. The state must consider their plight and help them earn a living by restarting the gyms," he added.

However, last week many gyms were found operating illegally in the Mira Bhayandar and Vasai-Virar areas. Following mid-day's report on the matter, cops cr)acked down on the gyms and booked some of the owners.

