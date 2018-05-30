Will urge President to ensure 'full-fledged Goa CM': Congress

Speaking to reporters after a meeting of the Congress legislative party, state Congress President Girish Chodankar said that law and order and the state administration had come to a standstill in the absence of a fully functional Chief Minister



The Congress's Goa unit on Tuesday said that it will petition President Ram Nath Kovind to appoint a "full-fledged Chief Minister" in the absence of Manohar Parrikar, who is in the US for treatment of pancreatic cancer. Speaking to reporters after a meeting of the Congress legislative party, state Congress President Girish Chodankar said that law and order and the state administration had come to a standstill in the absence of a fully functional Chief Minister.

He said Parrikar had completed a "century" of days he has been absent from Goa. "We have repeatedly petitioned the government and the Governor that Goa needs a functioning Chief Minister. There has been no response. We have no option now but to meet the President of India and brief him about the unconstitutionality of the Goa government without the CM," Chodankar told reporters here.

"Parrikar has completed a century as far as his absenteeism is concerned. And now the ruling BJP has the audacity to tell us that a state is functioning well without the Chief Minister. Even when a regular government officer goes on leave, he delegates his charge to another officer. Parrikar should have delegated responsibility before leaving for treatment," the Congress leader said. Before leaving for the US, Parrikar appointed a Cabinet Advisory Committee comprising of three ministers, which the Congress claimed is "unconstitutional".

