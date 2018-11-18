Will waive off all farmers' loans, says Rahul Gandhi

national

Rahul Gandhi demands an answer from PM Narendra Modi for waiving off corporate loans instead

Charging the ruling BJP with creating two Chhattisgarhs, one of the rich and the other of the poor and exploited, Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Saturday assured that farmers' loans would be completely waived-off within 10 days if his party came to power after the assembly elections in the state.

Campaigning for the second phase of the polls here, Gandhi targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi over crony capitalism and Chief Minister Raman Singh and his family for corruption.

"Chhattisgarh was created so that its natural resources can be utilised for the welfare of the people but now we have two Chhattisgarhs — one of the rich, of those wearing suit-boot and the second of the masses, poor, marginalised, farmers and workers. "We don't want two Chhattisgarhs, we want justice," said Gandhi, addressing a rally in this erstwhile princely state.

Claiming that R3.5 lakh crore of corporate loans were waived off by the Centre, Gandhi demanded an answer from Modi regarding why farm loans had not been waived off.

"I had asked Modi why was he not writing-off loans given to the poor farmers, but he never bothered to reply. So from here I declare that within 10 days of coming to power in the state, we will waive off loans of each and every farmer," said Gandhi.

He said the waiver of farm loans will be offset by recoveries from "fraudsters like Vijay Mallya, Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi", who, with the help of the Modi government, had defrauded banks of billions of rupees.

The second phase of Chhattisgarh Assembly polls in 72 constituencies spread across 19 districts will be held on November 20. The first phase of polling in 18 constituencies across eight Maoist-affected districts was held on November 12. The election results will be declared on December 11.

