Will you purchase Vishal Dadlani's jacket?

Responding to an appreciative post by a Twitter user for the jackets he wears on a singing reality show, Vishal Dadlani said he is considering auctioning the pieces and using the money subsequently earned to educate street kids.

Dadlani says, "Education is the solution to most of the ills that India is facing, which is why it makes sense to auction these jackets, so that they can be re-used, thus preventing waste. Also, the money generated can be used for the education of street kids."

Although he buys a new jacket for each episode of the show since "that's my look", Dadlani says he doesn't wear them enough, off-screen. "I figured that by auctioning them, I may be able to gather a fair amount [of money]."

The composer and his team have started short-listing NGOs that can help them with the initiative. "I work with Music Basti, so they will be the main charity [associated with the initiative]. I will also donate unsold jackets to Goonj or Akanksha."

