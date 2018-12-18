Will Yuvraj Singh find a buyer at today's IPL auction?

cricket

Once a sought-after property, Yuvraj Singh faces the risk of going unsold at the 2019 IPL auction here today with the franchisees factoring in the availability of foreign players in a World Cup year.

Yuvraj, who fetched a record Rs 16 crore deal in his prime, was bought by Kings XI Punjab for his base price of Rs 2 crore at the auction held before the last edition. Playing for KXIP, Yuvraj could only manage 65 runs in eight games.

Yuvraj, 37, who last played for India in June 2017, has put himself in the Rs 1 crore base price bracket this time alongside other capped Indians - Wriddhiman Saha, Mohammed Shami and Axar Patel.

In fact, no Indian figures in the highest base price of Rs 2 crore among a pool of 346 cricketers set to go under the hammer. The nine players in the Rs 2 crore bracket are Brendon McCullum, Chris Woakes, Lasith Malinga, Shaun Marsh, Sam Curran, Colin Ingram, Corey Anderson, Angelo Mathews and D'Arcy Short.

The teams will go into the auction well aware of the players' availability. With Rs 36.20 crore, KXIP will have maximum money to spend, followed by Delhi Capitals (Rs 25.50 crore), Rajasthan Royals (Rs 20.95 crore), Royal Challengers Bangalore (Rs 18.15 crore), Kolkata Knight Riders (Rs 15.20 crore), Mumbai Indians (Rs 11.15 crore), Sunrisers Hyderabad (Rs 9.70 crore) and Chennai Super Kings (Rs 8.40 crore).

