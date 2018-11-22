William Sadler joins Alice Fades Away

hollywood

Apart from William Sadler, the film also features actors like Ashley Shelton, Blanche Baker, Paxton Singleton and Joanna Pickering

Actor William Sadler will star in Ryan Bliss directorial Alice Fades Away. Being jointly produced by Bliss, Anthony Ambrosino, Andrew James, and Janine Moore, the film centres on a troubled woman in the 1950s New England stumbling upon an isolated farmhouse and being taken in by its idealistic residents - until a murderous figure from her past arrives, reports variety.com.

The film is Bliss' feature directorial debut. The production recently shot scenes at the Great House on Castle Hill in Massachusetts. Apart from Sadler, the film also features actors like Ashley Shelton, Blanche Baker, Paxton Singleton and Joanna Pickering.

