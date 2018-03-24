Williamson hits record ton on rain-marred day

The milestone century took him one clear of the previous record of 17 he shared with Ross Taylor and the late Martin Crowe



Kane Williamson

Kane Williamson's (102) New Zealand-record 18th Test century brightened an otherwise wet and gloomy Day Two as the hosts tightened their grip on the first Test against England yesterday. Day Two play was restricted to 23.1 overs with only 54 runs scored. NZ reached 229-4, 171 runs ahead of England. The milestone century took him one clear of the previous record of 17 he shared with Ross Taylor and the late Martin Crowe.

