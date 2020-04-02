Willian says 'beautiful' Chelsea story nearing end

Brazilian midfielder Willian has revealed that he is likely to leave Chelsea this summer after seven years with the Premier League club. Willian, whose contract with the Blues expires in June, said he is open to offers from other clubs after talks about a new deal broke down, reports Xinhua news agency. "I have a beautiful story at Chelsea. I have a great relationship with the fans and everybody at the club. But my contract is ending and it's going to be difficult," the 31-year-old was quoted as saying by Brazilian news service Uol.

"Chelsea offered me (a contract of) two years. I asked for three and they said it was impossible. I don't know if they can change their mind but, with the end of my current contract, I'm free to negotiate with any team." Willian has made 329 first-team appearances for Chelsea since joining the London club from Anzhi Makhachkala in August 2013. He ruled out a return to Brazil in the near future, believing he still has plenty to offer for clubs in Europe. "My goal is to continue in Europe for a while longer," the former Corinthians player added.

