Kangana Ranaut: Willing to help Narcotics Bureau if I get govt protection

Bollywood star Kangana Ranaut who has been vocal about Sushant Singh Rajput's death case issued a statement on social media saying that she is "more than willing to help the Narcotics Bureau but I need protection from the central government."

The 'Panga' actor has issued a statement after a recent turn in the late actor's death case, where his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty's WhatsApp chats have alleged a new drug angle. Also hinting at the latest development in the case, Kangana tweeted: "it is quite evident Sushant knew some dirty secrets and that's why he has been killed."

The 'Queen' actor also made some shocking revelations about drug use in the film industry in her tweets. One of her tweets read, "Most popular drug in the film industry is cocaine. It is used in almost all house parties. It's very expensive but in the beginning, when you go to the houses of high and mighty it's given free. MDMA crystals are mixed in water and at times passed on to you without your knowledge."

While the revelations have sent shock waves in the industry, the 'Manikarnika' actor took to Twitter and said, "I don't think it's that explosive in the movie Sanju. Exploitation of women, debauchery, drug abuse movie mafia's underworld connections have been flaunted, explicit details are given yet it seems they hold way too much power to pretty much get away with anything."

Earlier in the day, Ranaut made a remark on social media that "if Narcotics Control Bureau enters Bullywood, many A-listers will be behind bars".

The actor also recalled her own incidents, and the 'Gangster' actor noted: "I was still a minor. My mentor turned tormentor used to spike my drinks and sedate me to prevent me from going to cops. When I became successful and got entry into the most famous film parties, I was exposed to the most shocking and sinister world of drugs, debauchery and mafia".

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has registered a case against actor Rhea Chakraborty and others in connection with the death case of Sushant Singh Rajput.

The NCB has registered the case under various sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, including Section 27 which specifies punishment for consumption of any narcotic drug or psychotropic substance and 29 which provides for punishment in case of abetment and criminal conspiracy.

