Wilmer Valderrama says his former girlfriend Demi Lovato is a 'hero'

Actor Wilmer Valderrama has praised ex girlfriend Demi Lovato. The NCIS star showed his support for his 25-year-old ex after she performed her song Skyscraper at a March For Our Lives rally in Washington DC over the weekend. "She's a hero. She's a hero to young men and women out there. I think that she's literally the image of recovery and getting their life together, so I'm excited that she's there and for this historic moment for young people too," Valderrama told Entertainment Tonight.

The 38-year-old actor also praised his fellow Hollywood stars for getting involved in the student-led demonstrations, which were set up after 17 deaths in a school shooting in Parkland, Florida, last month. "They used to tell us when we were young and entering the industry, 'Oh you're an actor, don't get involved in politics. But then you see that politics affect policy and policy affects humankind. It's really interesting as citizens, as people in general, that you actually get involved.

"So I think that's why it's exciting to see that so many people are lending their voices, but most importantly, their platform for other people's voices, because we gotta just be amplifying the people's word and the people's spirit," he said.

