Wimbledon: Andy Murray, Serena Williams to play mixed doubles together

tennis

Andy Murray and Serena Williams. Pic /AFP

London: Andy Murray and Serena Williams will form a mixed doubles dream team at Wimbledon, his management announced on Tuesday, as he gradually returns to tennis following career-threatening surgery.

Murray, who is easing his way back into the sport following a radical hip resurfacing, will join forces with Williams in an all-star partnership. The duo of former World No. 1s Murray and Williams will play German Andreas Mies and Alexa Guarachi of Chile in the first round of the mixed doubles at Wimbledon.

The Scot is already entered into the men’s doubles at Wimbledon where he is playing alongside France’s Pierre-Hugues Herbert. The two-time Wimbledon champion’s partnership with seven-time winner Williams will make them instant favourites for the title. "We’re a lot alike on the court. I’ve always liked that about him," Williams said of Murray.

