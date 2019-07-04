Search

Wimbledon: Bernard Tomic faces fine after defeat

Updated: Jul 04, 2019, 10:42 IST | AFP

It was only four minutes longer than it took Roger Federer to defeat Alejandro Falla

London: Bernard Tomic shrugged off the prospect of being stripped of his 45,000-pound ($57,000) prize money after losing the second shortest match at Wimbledon.

The controversial Australian, who has been accused of not trying previously in his career, lost 6-2, 6-1, 6-4 to France’s Jo-Wifried Tsonga in just 58 minutes. It was only four minutes longer than it took Roger Federer to defeat Alejandro Falla of Colombia in 2004.

"I think I played as best as I could. It’s just I played terrible," said the World No. 96.

