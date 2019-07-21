Search

Wimbledon champ Halep's heart beats for Toni?

Updated: Jul 21, 2019, 11:38 IST | mid-day online desk

They were recently pictured holding hands and kissing on a beach in Mamaia, a tourist destination in Romania

Wimbledon champ Halep's heart beats for Toni?
Simona Halep

Romanion tennis ace Simona Halep, who won Wimbledon last week, is reportedly dating Aromanian millionaire Toni Iuruc, 40.

They were recently pictured holding hands and kissing on a beach in Mamaia, a tourist destination in Romania, reported Click.ro.

Iuruc owns six firms and one of them is an advertising agency. According to a report in ProSport, the businessman bought a bouquet of flowers as they were seen having dinner at an upscale restaurant recently. Halep's parents joined them for dinner as well.

Toni Iuruc

Iuruc supported Halep at every match and training session during Wimbledon. He even joined her at the Wimbledon Champions Dinner, where Halep was not invited to dance by Novak Djokovic.

However, Halep's beau kept a low profile throughout Wimbledon and didn't stand next to her or her team during matches at the All England Club.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
Loading...

Tags

wimbledontennis newssports news

Dhanraj Pillay relives Indian Hockey's dream run of 1998!

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK