Wimbledon champ Halep's heart beats for Toni?

tennis

Simona Halep

Romanion tennis ace Simona Halep, who won Wimbledon last week, is reportedly dating Aromanian millionaire Toni Iuruc, 40.

They were recently pictured holding hands and kissing on a beach in Mamaia, a tourist destination in Romania, reported Click.ro.

Iuruc owns six firms and one of them is an advertising agency. According to a report in ProSport, the businessman bought a bouquet of flowers as they were seen having dinner at an upscale restaurant recently. Halep's parents joined them for dinner as well.

Iuruc supported Halep at every match and training session during Wimbledon. He even joined her at the Wimbledon Champions Dinner, where Halep was not invited to dance by Novak Djokovic.

However, Halep's beau kept a low profile throughout Wimbledon and didn't stand next to her or her team during matches at the All England Club.

