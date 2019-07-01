Search

Wimbledon: Defending champion Kerber wary of 'best player' Serena

Kerber won her third career major at the All England Club last year

London: There are seven Grand Slam winners in defending champion Angelique Kerber's quarter of the draw at Wimbledon this year but the German admits she is only conscious of one particular minefield - Serena Williams.

Kerber won her third career major at the All England Club last year to add to her triumphs at the 2016 Australian and US Opens. Serena was her victim in the 2018 final as she avenged her loss to the 23-time major winning American in the final two years earlier.

"I don't know everyone who is in my draw, I just know Serena is there. Heard it all the time already," said the German yesterday.

"Serena is one of the best players in the world. She's a champion. To see how she is still competing and trying to coming back, trying to play her best tennis, she's one of the toughest opponents to beat still. Also with her experience, how she tries to play always her best tennis. Of course, young players are coming, but for me she is one of the best ones."

