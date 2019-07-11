Wimbledon: I am at my best now, says Novak Djokovic

tennis

World No. 1 Djokovic beats Goffin 6-4, 6-0, 6-2 to enter ninth semi-final; warns rivals they need to work twice as hard to stop him from winning fifth title

London: Novak Djokovic reached the Wimbledon semi-finals for the ninth time yesterday and admitted that rivals will have "to work twice as hard" if he is to be denied a fifth title.

The World No. 1 eased to a 6-4, 6-0, 6-2 win over David Goffin of Belgium securing his 70th match win at the All England Club.

In a ruthless display on Centre Court, Djokovic reeled off 15 of the last 17 games. "I hope at this stage my opponent feels, when playing against me, that he has to work twice as hard as against anyone else," said defending champion Djokovic who will be playing in his 36th semi-final at the majors.

Top performance

"I've been playing my best tennis in this tournament in the last two rounds. Especially today second set and third set against Goffin, who was in form, I felt like I managed to dismantle his game and find always the right shots. Very pleased with the performance."

Next up is Spanish Roberto Bautista Agut, who made his first Grand Slam semi-final with a 7-5, 6-4, 3-6, 6-3 over Argentina's Guido Pella.

Ton-up Federer

Meanwhile, Roger Federer racked up his 100th match win at Wimbledon to reach his 13th semi-final at the All England Club and a possible duel with old rival Rafael Nadal. Eight-time champion Federer recovered from losing the opening set to defeat Japan's Kei Nishikori 4-6, 6-1, 6-4, 6-4 and book his place in the semi-finals of a Grand Slam for the 45th time. Federer, 37, is also the oldest man to make the last-four of a major since Jimmy Connors at the 1991 US Open.

He will now face Nadal at Wimbledon for the first time since 2008 should the Spaniard defeat Sam Querrey in his quarter-final.

Murray-Serena out

London: Andy Murray and Serena Williams' mixed doubles dream team came unstuck at Wimbledon yesterday when the star pairing were knocked out by the top seeds. The pair lost 6-3, 4-6, 6-2 to Bruno Soares of Brazil and Nicole Melichar of the United States, who progress to the quarter-finals.

