Wimbledon: I have never played better, say Simona Halep

Romania's Simona Halep wins historic Wimbledon title and leaves beaten Serena Williams 'like a deer in headlights'

Simona Halep displays the trophy after her Wimbledon final win over Serena Williams in London on Saturday. Pic /Getty Images

London: Simona Halep torpedoed Serena Williams's latest bid to capture a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam on Saturday when she stormed to a sensational victory in a 56-minute Wimbledon final.

The Romanian, 27, captured her second career major with a 6-2, 6-2 victory adding a maiden Wimbledon — the first for her country in both men's and women's singles — to her 2018 Roland Garros triumph. Defeat for Williams, 37, a seven-time Wimbledon champion who won the last of her 23 Slam titles at the 2017 Australian Open, meant her attempt to equal Margaret Court's all-time record for major wins was put back on ice until at least the US Open.



Serena Williams shakes hands with Prince Edward, Duke of Kent at the ceremony

Tummy problem for Simona

"My mom said when I was 10 that if I want to do something in tennis I have to play in the final at Wimbledon," said Halep. "I had lots of nerves, my stomach wasn't very well. I have never played a better match. I said at the start of the tournament that one of my motivations was to win and become a lifetime member of the club." Williams bluntly admitted she had not been at the races against a superior opponent. "She played out of her mind. I was like a deer in the headlights," said Williams.



British Prime Minister Theresa May and her husband Philip sit in the Royal Box to watch the women’s singles final in London

Williams was undone by 26 unforced errors to Halep's two. Williams may have kept Halep waiting to go on court but if she hoped that would upset her opponent it didn't.

'We love you'



Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Pippa Middleton applaud from the Royal Box

Indeed the Halep fan who burst into song — waving a Romanian scarf from the 2015 Rugby World Cup —

singing "We love you Simona, we do!" served to give her the boost to rattle Williams from the start.

