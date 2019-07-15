Wimbledon: Japan's Shintaro, first boy to win title at SW19

tennis

Mochizuki creates history for Japan by bagging the boy's Grand Slam title

Japan's Shintaro Mochizuki after winning the boys singles final yesterday. Pic /PTI

London: Shintaro Mochizuki made history yesterday by becoming the first Japanese player to win a boy's Grand Slam title, beating Carlos Gimeno Valero of Spain 6-3, 6-2 in the Wimbledon final.

Mochizuki, 16, who was playing just his third grass court tournament, follows 1969 girls singles title winner Kazuko Sawamatsu in triumphing at the grass court Grand Slam.

Mochizuki said he had learned a lot from his compatriot, Kei Nishikori. "He's really nice," said Mochizuki. "He gives me a lot of advice. Like sometimes I practice with him. I learn from him a lot. Yeah, he's smart." Nishikori, nine times a Grand Slam quarter-finalist, took to Twitter almost immediately to fete his compatriot.

"Huge congrats to @ShintaroMOCHIZU! Such an amazing tournament," tweeted the Japanese star, adding a thumbs up icon, a flexed bicep icon and several Japanese flags. However, Nishikori, 29, who is his idol. "Roger Federer, I love watching him on TV, yeah," he said. "I don't want to copy him, but I love watching him." Mochizuki said he had been mindful of his implosion at the French Open when he led 5-2 in his semi-final only to lose.

